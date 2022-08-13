Two suspected church attackers arrested in Nigeria | News

The Nigerian Defense General Headquarters announced on Thursday the arrest of two alleged perpetrators of the attack against the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, which occurred on June 5 in Owo, Ondo state, in the southwest of that African country.

According to the information director of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jimmy Akpor, told the local press, the alleged terrorists were arrested last Tuesday in Ondo, after the authorities arrested four other suspects involved in the crime.

“Just a few hours after the Defense Staff (CDS) revealed the arrest of four of the Owo Catholic Church attackers, two other Islamic State in West Africa Province (Iswap) terrorists, who were also related to the attack on the church, they were detained in Omialafara (Omulafa), Ose LGA, Ondo State”, specified the senior Nigerian military officer.

Akpor revealed that the suspects are named Idris Al-Qasim and Idris Abdulhaleem, the latter, “along with other high-level Iswap commanders, had also previously coordinated attacks on military targets in Okene, Okene LGA, Kogi State, with the result of victims.

The terrorist act in the church of San Francisco Javier was attributed to Iswap, and caused the death of some 40 people and the injury of dozens of parishioners, as a result of the shots and the detonation of explosives.

The Iswap emerged in 2015 as a result of a faction of the Nigerian jihadist group Boko Haram, which has been operating since 2002, and both seek to impose an Islamic state in that African nation.

Statistics from the Government of Nigeria and the United Nations (UN) indicate that both groups have killed more than 35,000 people, and have caused at least 2.7 million displacements in northeastern Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger .

Nigeria is a country mired in insecurity, as its population is the victim of permanent terrorist attacks and kidnappings for profit, mainly in the central and northwestern regions of the nation.

