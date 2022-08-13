Five inventions created by young people for a better world | News

This August 12, the world commemorates International Youth Day in order to honor the work and contributions made to the various spheres of existence who are the hope in building the future of human civilization.

On August 12, 2000, the world celebrated International Youth Day for the first time. In December 1999, the United Nations Organization (UN) determined that it would dedicate one day of each year to young people from the nascent 21st century.

The history of humanity shows that many have been the legacies of people between 15 and 24 years of age, ranges in which the youth stage is currently located, according to UN standards.

Thus, for example, a young Isaac Newton in 1666, at the age of 24, related his first thoughts to the theory of colors and gravitational attraction; or a novice like the Italian Guillermo Marconi, only 21 years old, devised the basic principles of wireless telephony in the 19th century.

The current century, characterized by numerous technological advances, has seen the birth of young innovators who, in their eagerness to contribute to the development of the so-called Information Society, have put their IQ in function of contributing to different branches of knowledge, mainly in spheres that bring benefits to the planet and health.

Let us meet five of them below, to have arguments with which to applaud their contributions, on a day like this August 12, 2022, which aims to raise awareness of the barriers associated with intergenerational solidarity, in particular the age discrimination they suffer all generational groups, and from which young people do not escape.

Jack Andraka and his cancer detector.

He was only 15 years old when he realized that the absence of an early, rapid and inexpensive method was jeopardizing the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and the survival of patients.

The loss of a close relative due to this disease prompted him to devise a method for early detection of this condition. Only one paper sensor is necessary to rule out the presence of cancer cells in just five minutes in that organ of the human body.

His method is also effective in detecting ovarian and lung cancer, and proved to be fast, timely and superior to those existing to date in diagnosing the disease.

Raymond Wang and his device to prevent flu infections on planes.

When this young man learned that a person with the flu can infect up to 17 people on a commercial plane, he was in high school in his native Canada. He then thought of building a device that would help minimize the risk of infection.

In this sense, he created a curved plastic piece that redirects the air flow inside the aircraft. A considerable number of installed parts can help reduce the dangers of flu infection by up to 55 times. In 2017, he’s brainchild won first prize at the Intel Science and Engineering Fair.

Paige Brown and her phosphorus extractor in water.

Only 17 years old, Paige Brown, born in Maine, United States (USA), built a device based on gel extracted from seaweed, called alginate, filled inside with a block of foam held with tweezers for the hair.

Only three dollars of investment became a simple device to extract a considerable amount of phosphorus in the precious liquid. His idea was awarded the Global Good Prize at the Intel Science and Talent Fair, worth $150,000.

Anurudh Ganesan and his vaccine transport system without electricity.

This young Hindu created Vaxxwagon, a device to move vaccines or small medical supplies that need refrigeration to rural or hard-to-reach areas, mainly in low-income countries.

The invention consists of a plastic refrigerator integrated into a device that is placed on a bicycle and by means of the impulses it receives from pedaling, the refrigeration is maintained inside the container with the supplies to be transported, without the need to use energy. electrical.

Olivia Hallisey and her rapid Ebola detection test.

This young American was only 16 years old when she provided humanity with an effective and economical method to detect Ebola in less than half an hour, when the classic tests took up to 12 hours to confirm the disease or not.

The world had recently faced the danger of an Ebola outbreak, originating in African countries, which was contained in time; however, the possible spread of the virus still worries all nations.

Hallisey set out to mix specific chemicals with a person’s blood sample, which change color by reacting with a key protein present in the virus.

The chemical mixture has properties that allow it to preserve the sample without needing to be refrigerated, which facilitates transportation in rural areas. His invention won first place at the 2016 Google Science Fair.

Although these five contributions from young people of the 21st century are not the only ones made by people under 24 years of age, they are ideal for understanding the values ​​of those who are going through one of the most productive stages of life with contributions that will remain through time, and will serve to promote development processes for the good of the planet and humanity





