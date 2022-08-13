UN supports the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), Antonio Guterres, expressed this Friday his support for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in the framework of a meeting with the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Guterres warns of danger of attacks on nuclear plants

The head of the United Nations expressed his “full support for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, especially North Korea.”

In this sense, Guterres added that it is a “very important objective to achieve regional security, peace and stability.”

The meeting held in Seoul is included in the agenda of his tour of the Asian region in order to promote nuclear disarmament, international cooperation and the fight against climate change.

Accordingly, the Portuguese diplomat highlighted “the strong commitments of the Republic of Korea”, which he described as “a solid contribution to peace between nations and peace with nature“.

I thank President Yoon Suk Yeol for his kind invitation and the rich discussions on non-proliferation, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula & climate action.

The Republic of Korea’s strong commitments are a solid contribution to peace among nations & peace with nature. pic.twitter.com/MAAWQBzI6W

— Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres)

August 12, 2022

After the meeting with Suk-yeol, Guterres held a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin at the Foreign Ministry, in which they discussed various global and regional issues.

The Government of North Korea has reiterated that it develops its nuclear weapons program with a defensive purpose and deterrence purposes in the face of hostility from the Government of the United States (USA), which has numerous military bases on South Korean territory. and applies a package of unilateral restrictive measures against Pyongyang.

Previously, the UN Secretary General visited Japan, where he participated in the ceremony for the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing by the US of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Also, he met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source