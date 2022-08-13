China warns of increased US military presence | News

The Government of China affirmed this Friday that the nation remains on alert to the possibility that the Government of the United States (USA) tries to take advantage of the crisis it created in the Taiwan Strait to increase its military presence in the Asian region. .

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned at a press conference that the situation regarding Taiwan has not calmed down.

He recalled that the US created a crisis with the recent visit to that island by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and specified that the White House can increase tensions through military means.

Yi urged Washington to reflect on the possibility of an armed confrontation. He stressed that “the fight against more than 1.4 billion Chinese will not end well.”

The foreign minister said that China remains alert to the possibility that the United States wants to take advantage of the moment to increase its military presence and aggravate the crisis in the Taiwan Strait.

The senior diplomat stressed that “it is not China that is changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, but the United States that is trying to control China through Taiwan.”

In this sense, he pointed out that the island’s authorities “give themselves to unrealizable dreams and that they count on the United States in search of independence”, meanwhile, he denounced the attempts to fragment the country through external forces.

In addition, he urged third countries to refrain from supporting the US destabilizing attempts, which violate the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, as well as international treaties that recognize the one-China principle.

For its part, the Indo-Pacific command of the US Army participated this Friday in a joint exercise called “Super Garuda Shield” with troops from Indonesia, Australia, Singapore and Japan. Live ammunition was used in these exercises.





