Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Vasili Nebenzia, urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, in southeastern Ukraine, and warned of the dire consequences of a possible catastrophe due to frequent attacks by Kiev on that facility with missiles and heavy artillery.

Russia denounces Ukraine attack on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

The diplomat pointed out that Moscow is ready to help resolve all the organizational problems around that plant, guarded by the Russian Armed Forces since the deployment of the special military operation in Ukraine.

He stressed that in the current situation, it is justified for IAEA representatives to visit the facility as soon as possible.

At the same time, he addressed the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and urged him not to interfere with the independence of a mission of that international agency.

Nebenzia warned that if a nuclear disaster occurs due to the constant attacks by the Ukrainian army, the radioactive contamination would affect the regions of kyiv, Kharkov, Odessa, Kherson, Donetsk and Lugansk.

He emphasized that “the real scale of the nuclear catastrophe (…) is impossible even to imagine. In this case, all responsibility will fall on the Western backers of kyiv.”

He also warned that if the West does not make the government of President Volodimir Zelenski “come to his senses”, kyiv “will take the most monstrous and reckless steps, the consequences of which will be felt far beyond Ukraine’s borders.”

The Russian official stressed that “every time the Ukrainian Army attacks the plant, the disaster is avoided only thanks to the selfless work of the Russian workers and personnel who have provided emergency support.”

The Russian government has repeatedly denounced the attacks by the Ukrainian army on the nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, which has six pressurized water reactors and a capacity of 6,000 megawatts.





