MOSCOW, August 12 – RIA Novosti. The anti-Russian campaign of the Baltic countries is being carried out with the full patronage of Brussels and Washington, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“Obviously, the Balts’ anti-Russian campaign is being carried out not only with the tacit consent, but also with the full patronage of Brussels and Washington, which turn a blind eye to the manifestations of neo-Nazism on the territory of their Baltic vassals,” she says on the agency’s website.

“In Estonia, for example, another gathering of former Waffen-SS legionnaires took place in Sinimäe, a military sports game “Erna’s Campaign” was held along the route of the Abwehr group, “historical reconstructions” of the actions of collaborators, etc. A number of monuments are being prepared for restoration former Waffen-SS legionnaires, including a soldier in a German uniform and with a machine gun in the village of Lihula. In the center of Riga, as you know, the annual marches of former SS men and their followers from neo-Nazi organizations take place,” she said.

According to her, all this is happening against the backdrop of decisions taken at the state level in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to destroy the Soviet military memorial heritage.