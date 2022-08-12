World

The State Department believes that the status of Russia in the UN Security Council will remain the same

WASHINGTON, August 12 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s status in international organizations, including the UN Security Council, will not change as a result of a special military operation in Ukraine, this opinion was expressed on Friday by a representative of the US State Department at a briefing for journalists.
“It is unlikely that Russia’s status in such organizations could fundamentally change,” he said. The official noted that Russia, according to Washington, will face greater isolation in diplomatic circles.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
The UN responded to Zelensky’s call to exclude Russia from the General Assembly

