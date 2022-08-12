German politician estimated Schroeder’s chances to win the case against the Bundestag

BRUSSELS, August 12 – RIA Novosti. Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder can win a case against the German Bundestag, which partially withdrew the privileges that Schroeder was entitled to as ex-chancellor, Armin-Paulus Hampel, a former Bundestag deputy from the AfD party, believes.

Earlier, Schroeder (who served as Federal Chancellor in 1998-2005) sued the German Bundestag demanding the return of partially revoked privileges, in particular, to again provide the office with employees.

“Definitely yes. Either the privileges granted by the Bundestag to ex-chancellors are abolished for everyone, or they are granted to every ex-chancellor, regardless of his opinion or political position. It is a shame that the German Bundestag made this insignificant decision, even though Schroeder , it seems that he never made a single call from this bureau,” the RIA Novosti expert said, answering the question whether Schroeder has a chance to win the case.

According to the expert, Schroeder’s pro-Russian position irritates his SPD party, as well as the current Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, so the SPD, together with other parties in the Bundestag, is “so far unsuccessfully” trying to “displace” the ex-chancellor.

Hampel stressed that the German parliament’s decision to revoke the former chancellor’s privileges was unprecedented. According to him, the decision of the Bundestag budget committee to deprive some of the privileges is poorly justified, so Schroeder has a chance to win the case.

The expert also believes that Schroeder could act as an intermediary in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

August 8, 16:29 Schroeder was not expelled from the party because of his friendship with Putin, media reported

“Europe and Germany need experienced politicians of the caliber of Schroeder to resume diplomacy when the guns fall silent again. We must keep the channels of negotiations open for the future. It would be madness to cut all ties with Russia. A proposal put forward in America and Europe among the “benefactors” in the political world about turning Russia into a “terrorist state” is ridiculous and extremely dangerous for the world ,” Hampel concluded.

According to the expert, the proposal of Schroeder, who successfully worked at the head of the Russian energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft, to use the Nord Stream 2 pipeline due to problems with Nord Stream 1 is “practical and correct.”

In Germany, Schroeder is sharply criticized for close ties with Russia. After the decision to deprive the ex-chancellor of the bureau in the German Bundestag, he continues to receive a pension, and he also has the right to personal protection. The arbitration commission of the Hannover branch of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) on August 8 rejected motions to expel Schröder from the organization.