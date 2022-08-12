Biden may meet with Xi Jinping in November, media reports

MOSCOW, August 12 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden may have his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing informed sources.

“Chinese officials are planning a visit by Xi Jinping to Southeast Asia and a meeting with President Biden in November,” the newspaper said.

It is noted that this may be the first trip of the head of China in almost three years and his first meeting with Biden since the American president took office.

According to the newspaper, Xi Jinping may attend the G20 summit, which will be held in Bali on November 15-16, and from there go to Bangkok for the APEC summit.

Part of the preparations, which is still at an early stage and may change, involves preparations for a possible meeting between Xi Jinping and Biden on the sidelines of one of the two summits.