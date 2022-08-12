In Montenegro, in Cetinje, a man killed several people, media reported

BELGRADE, August 12 – RIA Novosti. A middle-aged man killed and injured several people by opening fire in Cetinje in Montenegro, according to the Vijesti portal.

“A 32-year-old man killed and wounded several people in Cetinje, then was killed himself. He fired at several people near his house around 16.00 (17.00 Moscow time) in the city center. According to unofficial information, it all started as a family quarrel,” the portal reports.

Some local media reported that there were police officers and children among the victims. There are no official announcements from government agencies yet.