MOSCOW, August 12 – RIA Novosti. The position of the UN Secretary General António Guterres on the Zaporizhzhya NPP raises questions, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the results of the UN Security Council meeting around the situation at the power plant.

“No signals were ever sounded from him to the Ukrainian leadership. He is either incapable of recognizing the reality, or does not want to. How else can one explain his lack of will, bordering on connivance with Ukrainian attacks on the ZNPP?” – it is said in her commentary on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She recalled that because of the Secretary General and the secretariat headed by him, at the beginning of the summer, the practically coordinated and prepared in all respects international mission of the IAEA fell through.

“There is no certainty that this will not happen again when we re-prepare the trip of the group headed by Rafael Grossi to the ZNPP,” Zakharova stressed.

In addition, Moscow urges Kyiv not to interfere with the sending of the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the representative of the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

“However, the attempts of the Ukrainian emissary to dictate the terms of the future mission to the IAEA right in the Security Council hall have alerted. If overseas and in European capitals are really interested in the mission taking place, now there is an opportunity to prove themselves and put their wards in their place,” she added.

Also in Moscow, they are outraged by the way representatives of Western countries behaved during the meeting, “who, in order to please their Russophobic attitudes, immediately began to deny the obvious facts related to the Ukrainian shelling of the ZNPP.”

“There is and cannot be any justification for the fact that states claiming a special responsibility for ensuring international peace and security have not found the strength to clearly and distinctly indicate to Kyiv the inadmissibility of the atrocities committed by it and call on it to put an end to nuclear terrorism,” she added. Zakharov.

According to her, one gets the impression that no matter how far the regime of Vladimir Zelensky has gone, the West is ready to write off all his sins in advance, even if among the victims in the end there will be residents of Europe.

During the special operation, the Russian military took control of the Kherson region and the Azov part of the Zaporozhye region, occupying such large cities as Kherson, Melitopol and Berdyansk, and cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of ​​Azov. New administrations have been formed in both regions, Russian TV channels and radio stations are broadcasting, trade and transport links with Crimea are being restored. The regions announced plans to become part of Russia. In addition, eight years later the North Crimean Canal was unblocked, water again flows to the peninsula.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, near the city of Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. It has six power units. ZNPP has been guarded by the Russian military since March. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the justification for taking the Russian Armed Forces under the protection of the power plant from the point of view of preventing leaks of nuclear and radioactive materials.

Since the beginning of the special operation, Ukrainian troops have made attempts to attack the territory of the nuclear power plant several times. Shelling has become more frequent since August 5. On the night of August 7, Ukrainian troops launched a strike from the Uragan MLRS at the ZNPP, fragments and a rocket engine fell about 400 meters from the station’s operating power unit, Energodar authorities reported. Two power units are not operating at full capacity after the shelling.