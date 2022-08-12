11 people became victims of shooting in Montenegro

BELGRADE, August 12 – RIA Novosti. The attacker in the historical capital of Montenegro, Cetinje, killed 11 people and injured six, Radio and Television of Montenegro reports, citing the police.

The man fired at people near his house in the historical center of the city around 16.00 (17.00 Moscow time).

“In the area of ​​Cetinje Medovin, 11 people were killed, six were injured, including a police officer, the police department confirmed to us. The tragedy was preceded by a family quarrel, after which the attacker fired at random passers-by and the police, and was killed in a shootout,” the national TV channel reports.

Some local media reported that policemen and children were among the victims. There are no official announcements from government agencies yet.