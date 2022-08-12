6,000 people evacuated due to fire in Gironde, France | News

At least 6,000 people have been evacuated this Wednesday due to a forest fire reactivated on Tuesday in the city of Landiras, belonging to the southern French department of Gironde, and which has devoured more than 6,000 hectares of land.

The delegated prefect for the security of the defense zone in southwestern France, Martin Guespereau, asserted that the incident continues to be “very vigorous” and so far has left a balance of 16 homes destroyed in the city of Belin-Beliet.

“It is a very difficult situation for people who are experiencing the same anguish as in July. Our first objective in this fight is to save human lives. At the moment, we have no victims,” ​​the French official stressed.

The Prefecture also indicates that the speed of the wind, the drought and the high temperatures have caused the rapid spread of the flames, affecting an area comparable to six soccer fields, where more than 1,000 firefighters and an air brigade are acting.

On the cause of the incident, Prefect Guespereau said that the origin has not yet been determined “but of the nearly forty fires registered yesterday in the Gironde, it is clear that some were caused by arsonists. Our goal is to locate them and take care of them.”

The authorities gave orders to close the passage through numerous roads due to the proximity of the flames, such as the important A63 highway that connects the city of Bordeaux and Bayonne, and the Irún border crossing between France and Spain through which transit is prevented. of cargo trucks.

The forest fires began last July in Gironde, but although they were controlled, they were not completely extinguished, and between the early hours of Tuesday and Wednesday they spread to several cities such as Landes, Hostens, Saint-Magne and Moustey.

So far, the Gironde fires recorded since July have caused the loss of at least 20,600 hectares of land and the evacuation of nearly 36,000 people.

The French authorities also report that in recent days, forest fires have begun in the southern departments of Drome, Lozere and Aveyron, which have destroyed thousands of hectares and for which more than 3,000 people have been sheltered.





