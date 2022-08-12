North Korean leader proclaims victory over coronavirus | News

North Korean President Kim Jong-un proclaimed victory over the Covid-19 outbreak in the Asian country on Thursday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korea reports fewer than 100,000 coronavirus cases

The state news agency KCNA indicated that Kim Jong-un announced the victory over the coronavirus in the midst of a meeting with the country’s health workers and scientists.

Kim “solemnly declared victory in the maximum emergency anti-epidemic campaign to exterminate the new coronavirus that had entered our territory and protect people’s lives and health,” according to the KCNA article.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has “declared victory in the maximum emergency anti-epidemic campaign,” state media reported. The country has said there have been no more suspected COVID cases for days now.

— Josh Smith (@joshjonsmith)

August 10, 2022

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, North Korea has enforced a strict border closure and activated a top emergency epidemic prevention system.

According to the North Korean state media since August 3, and for the first time since the start of the covid-19 outbreak in North Korea last April, no new cases of Covid-19 have been registered.

According to the authorities, 99.9 percent of those infected have recovered after registering more than 4.7 million cases of coronavirus.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source