UK declares amber alert for new heat wave | News

The UK meteorological agency declared an amber alert on Thursday due to the new heat wave that will affect the south of the British territory and much of Europe.

They expect a heat wave to subside in Western Europe next week

According to the British Meteorological Office, the alarm will last until Sunday and warned that temperatures could reach 35 degrees Celsius in some areas of the island.

During the European summer season, a new temperature record was set by reaching 40.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological entity, they warned that the risk of fires in most of the center, south and east of England will rise, increased from Friday, until reaching the category of exceptional.

In addition to the adverse effects on the health of the elderly and minors and the worsening of some working conditions, the extreme heat of the next four days will increase the risk of fires in much of Europe.

