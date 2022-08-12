Russia denounces Ukraine attack on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant | News

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday described the attacks by the Ukrainian army against the Zaporizhia plant as “nuclear terrorism”, while warning that a possible disaster at said nuclear plant could be worse than the accident that occurred in April 1986 in Chernobyl. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia accuses Ukraine of putting Europe’s security at risk

Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Ivan Nechaev said during a press conference that Ukrainian troops “attacked the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant several times in recent days, which is an act of nuclear terrorism.”

The also deputy director of the Press Department of the Foreign Ministry pointed out that “such actions by the kyiv regime can cause a catastrophe, of a far greater scope than the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.”

��#Nechaev: Ukrainian forces bombed the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which constitutes an act of nuclear terrorism.

☝️ We hope that international organizations will pay due attention to the catastrophic situation that is emerging. pic.twitter.com/BY5ZoeXfyf

— Russian Foreign Ministry ���� (@mae_rusia)

August 11, 2022

The Russian diplomat recalled that this Thursday the United Nations Security Council will meet to address the attacks by the kyiv army on the nuclear plant located in the province of the same name (southeast).

Nechaev expressed the hope that the international community and relevant structures “pay due attention to the catastrophic situation” in order to avoid preventable damage.

He emphasized that Moscow has insisted on the need for experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to study and assess the state of the nuclear power plant.

�� #ПрямойЭфир: Брифинг заместитея директора департамента информации иечати мид р р р р р р

— МИД России ���� (@MID_RF)

August 11, 2022

On the other hand, the member of the Zaporizhia administration, Vladimir Rogov, reported that the anti-aircraft defense systems repelled a new attack by the Ukrainian armed forces against the plant, considered the largest in Europe.

Five attacks with multiple rocket launcher systems and heavy artillery were recorded against the territory of the nuclear power plant and a nearby fire station.

Rogov said that pending the UN Security Council meeting “the Nazi demons are trying to bombard the city and its nuclear power plant with rocket launchers, heavy weapons and drones.”

This Wednesday, Ukrainian troops attacked a brewery located in Donetsk, which caused an ammonia leak that affected an area of ​​​​two kilometers, according to the headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source