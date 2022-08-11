OPEC forecasts a 2.7% increase in crude oil consumption in 2023 | News

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced this Thursday that it estimates that world hydrocarbon consumption by 2023 will rise above 100 million barrels per day (mbd).

According to its monthly OPEC report, demand is forecast to reach 102.72 mbd in that year, which means an increase of 2.7 percent compared to the previous period.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2022, “an increase in world oil demand is expected to reach the level of 3.1 mbd, which represents a drop of 0.3 mbd compared to last month’s estimates, when taking into account several regional revisions”.

The document specifies that the growth estimate is based on an eventual more active economic performance, in economies such as China, Russia and India, and the control of Covid-19 by the Beijing authorities.

Likewise, he points out that demand could drop at the end of this year due to outbreaks of the pandemic in some nations and limitations in containing the virus.

OPEC pointed out that the 13 member countries averaged 28.84 mdb. Likewise, it is detailed that production increased in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

In turn, the report reveals that the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) increased by 20.9 mbd compared to the previous month and reserves were estimated at 2,712 mbd.

At the same time, oil extraction growth in the United States was 0.68 mbd, which is lower than the previous month’s forecast of 0.85 mbd. However, it is expected that by 2023 the production in that nation will grow by 0.8 mbd.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



