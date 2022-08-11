British government discusses measures against high energy costs | News

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, met this Thursday with the Minister of Economy, Nadhim Zahawi, and the Minister of the Treasury, Kwasi Kwarteng, and directors of energy companies to discuss measures to face the increase in the prices of energy in the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

British port workers announce strike for better pay

The still British prime minister posted on Twitter that this morning he urged electricity companies “to continue working on ways to help with the cost of living” in the framework of the meeting attended by the leaders of energy corporations.

In this sense, Johnson stressed that “I know that people are worried about the difficult winter ahead, which is why we provide support, including a reduction of 400 pounds (488 dollars) in the energy bill for all households”.

I know people are worried about the difficult winter ahead, which is why we are providing support – including a £400 energy bill discount for all households.

This morning I urged electricity companies to continue working on ways to help with the cost of living. pic.twitter.com/sdpLrKfcTN

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson)

August 11, 2022

However, he specified that the major fiscal decisions would be made by whoever succeeds him in office starting in September, after he announced his resignation on July 7 in the face of the severe political crisis.

For his part, Zahawi agreed to maintain cooperation with companies in the sector in order to guarantee aid to citizens suffering from the impacts of rising inflation in Europe. According to international media, no concrete agreements were reached.

Whether it’s Johnson or Zahawi, Truss or Sunak, not one of them has a plan to help millions of families cope with soaring energy bills. It is time to cancel the energy price rise to avoid a social catastrophe.

— Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey)

August 11, 2022

The meeting was held at the official residence in Downing Street, after consultancy Cornwall Insight revealed that electricity bills for each household will exceed 4,000 pounds sterling a year (more than 4,888 dollars) from next January.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 people have signed the Don’t Pay UK initiative, declaring their refusal to pay gas and electricity bills amid the biggest cost of living crisis in decades.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source