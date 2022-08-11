Chisinau obliged the leadership of the PMR to warn about business trips

CHISINAU, August 11 – RIA Novosti. The leaders of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic are obliged to warn Chisinau if they intend to go on business trips abroad, said Marianna Sary, spokeswoman for the Bureau for Reintegration under the Moldovan Cabinet.

“Starting from August 1, 2022, a notification-permitting mechanism has been introduced for crossing the state border of Moldova, including when passing through Chisinau International Airport. It is aimed at persons holding responsible positions from the so-called structures in the Transnistrian region, who travel abroad allegedly with official goals,” Sarı said in a comment to deschide.md.

July 28, 15:13 The head of Pridnestrovie discussed the banking blockade with the OSCE representative

According to her, this mechanism is temporary, introduced for security reasons and will be implemented by the “competent authorities of Moldova.”

“This mechanism is in no way aimed at freedom of movement within the territory of Moldova and abroad for personal purposes, and also does not impose restrictions on the rights of other categories of people from the left bank,” the cabinet added.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.