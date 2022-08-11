The Razoni ship arrived in Turkey after Lebanon refused Ukrainian grain

MOSCOW, August 11 – RIA Novosti. The grain cargo ship Razoni, which was the first to leave Ukraine after reaching a food deal in Istanbul, arrived in Turkey 11 days at sea after Lebanon refused to buy it, Reuters reports.

On Thursday, according to the Refinitiv vessel tracking service, the ship entered the port of Mersin.

“In Mersin, 1,500 tons will be unloaded, the rest will go to Egypt,” Kadyr Soyer, head of the Toros shipping company based in the city, said.

He noted that the company was engaged only in docking and unloading the dry-cargo ship in Turkey, the operator will not participate in the movement of the ship to Egypt.

The Razoni ship left the port of Odessa on August 1 with 26,000 tons of corn on board as part of an agreement reached in Turkey and was supposed to arrive in Lebanon on the morning of August 7. However, on August 8, the Ukrainian embassy in the country announced that the Lebanese customer refused grain due to a delay in delivery terms of more than five months. The shipper was reported to be considering alternative buyers, including those outside Lebanon.

The start of the export of Ukrainian grain by sea became possible after the signing on July 22 of a package of agreements by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

The first document contains UN commitments to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. The second one establishes the algorithm proposed by Russia for the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products from three ports on the Black Sea along the humanitarian corridor.

According to UN Deputy Secretary General, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa Vera Songwe, the implementation of the “product deal” will allow 23 million tons of Ukrainian grain to be supplied to world markets.

The UN has repeatedly stated the threat of a food crisis due to a shortage of grain. In turn, the West accused Russia of the fact that cereals from Ukraine do not enter the world markets. Moscow categorically denied these accusations. Later it turned out that the Ukrainian military set fire to grain in the port of Mariupol, and also mined part of the Black Sea.