Ministry of Health of the DPR reported a critical shortage of ambulance transport
MOSCOW, August 11 – RIA Novosti. The Donetsk People’s Republic is experiencing a critical shortage of sanitary transport, which causes problems with the delivery of tests and medicines, DPR Health Minister Dmitry Gartsev said.
“The situation is critical with respect to ambulance vehicles, utility vehicles, because, especially in the liberated territories, the war completely took away all transport, and often only one Niva remained in the institution, which even the military did not take away, because they didn’t take it, they couldn’t. This problem is now it costs a lot, because the lack of delivery of tests, the lack of delivery of medicines, logistics are very difficult. If with an ambulance, at least on our territory, we can more or less cope with the old fleet, then there is a colossal deficit in ambulance transport,” he said during videoconferences at the site of “United Russia” on the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers.
For her part, the Minister of Health of the LPR, Natalya Pashchenko, said that the republic had a fairly large need for vehicles, especially in the recently liberated territories, such as Severodonetsk, Rubizhnoye, Lisichansk and Kremennaya. “We really need motor transport, and it was also used on the territory of Ukraine, it suffered as a result of hostilities. Naturally, there is a great need for motor transport,” she said.
July 4, 08:00
Translation by RJ983
