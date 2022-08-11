Ministry of Health of the DPR reported a critical shortage of ambulance transport

“The situation is critical with respect to ambulance vehicles, utility vehicles, because, especially in the liberated territories, the war completely took away all transport, and often only one Niva remained in the institution, which even the military did not take away, because they didn’t take it, they couldn’t. This problem is now it costs a lot, because the lack of delivery of tests, the lack of delivery of medicines, logistics are very difficult. If with an ambulance, at least on our territory, we can more or less cope with the old fleet, then there is a colossal deficit in ambulance transport,” he said during videoconferences at the site of “United Russia” on the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers.