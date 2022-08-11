Sweden extradites Turkish citizen for first time since NATO deal

MOSCOW, August 11 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish authorities decided to extradite a Turkish citizen for the first time since Ankara demanded the extradition of a number of people by Stockholm in exchange for approval of Sweden’s entry into NATO, Reuters reported.

Turkey, which is a member of NATO, has previously lifted its veto on the entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Alliance. This came after talks in which Ankara accused the two Scandinavian countries of allegedly harboring members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in Turkey. According to the agency, within the framework of the agreement reached by the parties, Turkey presented a list of people whose extradition it seeks.

It is noted that the Swedish authorities decided to extradite a man who, according to the Swedish broadcaster SVT, was sentenced in Turkey to 14 years in prison in connection with allegations of bank card fraud. “This is a common case. We are talking about a Turkish citizen who was convicted of fraud in Turkey in 2013 and 2016,” Swedish Justice Minister Morgan Johansson told the agency.

The man himself, who was detained in Sweden last year, said that he was unfairly sentenced in Turkey due to the fact that he converted to Christianity, refused military service and has Kurdish roots, the media said. The Swedish Ministry of Justice did not specify whether this person was included in the list of persons whose extradition was demanded by Turkey.

Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance in May. At first, Turkey blocked the start of the process of considering these applications, but then – on June 29 – Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara’s concerns. Turkey, in turn, withdrew its objections to the entry of these two European countries into NATO.