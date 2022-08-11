Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teenager | News

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that Israeli occupiers on Tuesday killed a Palestinian teenager and wounded three others in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

In a statement, the ministry specified that Moamen Yassin Jaber, 17, died as a result of critical injuries caused by an explosive bullet that pierced him and stopped his heart, after being shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the center of the aforementioned city.

Although the teenager was rushed to the intensive care unit of Al-Ahli hospital, doctors’ attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The statement expands that another unidentified young man was injured by a shot in the femoral artery and immediately entered the operating room. According to witnesses, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in the foot by Israeli snipers and was later detained.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Shtaye has called Israel’s military operations throughout the West Bank ethnic cleansing.

Palestinian media report that at a checkpoint in the Tal Rumedia neighborhood of Hebron, Israeli soldiers assaulted Fayzeh Abu Shamsiya, who filmed them holding a minor. The young woman was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

In addition, the Red Crescent reported that 15 people were injured in Beit El, a town that borders Ramallah, in the central area of ​​the occupied West Bank.

In a previous attack, the Israeli occupiers killed three men in Nablus. These were identified as Islam Sabbouh, Hussein Jamal Taha and Ibrahim Nabulsi, who according to press reports was a commander of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Al Fatah political movement.

According to the media, during the search operations for this militiaman there were armed confrontations, with a balance of 40 people injured.





