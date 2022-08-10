Explosions at Russian airport in Crimea leave one dead | News

Several explosions were reported on Tuesday near a Russian military air base in Novofedorivka, in western Crimea, and local authorities confirmed the death of one person, although they ruled out a Ukrainian attack.

According to local governor Sergey Aksyonov, five other people were injured in the course of at least 12 explosions of varying intensity that took place over a minute.

Likewise, the authorities indicated that the aviation equipment was not damaged. Aksyonov indicated that as a first measure a perimeter of five kilometers was established to reduce possible risks to local residents. At least 30 people were evacuated.

In the same direction, he stated that “all the necessary measures were reinforced to protect the safety of the population and the infrastructure.”

A little later, the Ministry added that the airfield was not attacked: “According to the report from the scene, there was no impact by firearms on the ammunition store of the airfield,” it announced.

The airfield where the explosion took place is used as an aviation base for the Russian Defense Ministry, for planes and helicopters, including naval aviation. Also, there is a test training complex to practice taking off and landing naval aircraft.

“Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire and investigate the cause of the explosion. According to the report, there was no impact of the fire on the ammunition warehouse attacked at the airfield,” they said from the Ministry of Defense.

However, the local authorities “to ensure the security and anti-terrorist protection of the Republic of Crimea and its citizens, from 20:00 local time (17:00 UTC) on August 9, 2022 to 20:00 local time (17:00 UTC) on August 24 By 2022, a high (‘yellow’) terrorist threat level will operate.

