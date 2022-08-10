Tea as the axis of rural development in China | In deep

Authorities estimate that 80,000 citizens of the Pingli district, to which Jiangjiaping village belongs, work in activities related to the tea industry.

One of the first references to tea is found in China. Legend has it that a leaf from a wild tree fell into a container of boiling water while Emperor Shen-Nung 2737 BC slept. Upon waking up, man tasted the water and found it comforting. , so he ordered the seed of the wild tree to be sown.

Beyond this history, the plant is cultivated in the country and constitutes an industry promoted by the Beijing Government to combat poverty and improve the quality of life of the people.

An example of this is Jiangjiaping, a village of just over a thousand inhabitants located in the central province of Shaanxi. Of a total of 377 houses, 195 were economically vulnerable, while 537 villagers lived with few resources.

With the support of the authorities and the Communist Party of China, the residents founded the municipal tea industry demonstration park, consisting of a 183-hectare hilly farm, three companies engaged in the production of tea beverages, four professional cooperatives and two tea processing plants.

Villagers collecting tea leaves. I Photo: Xinhua (reference)

The complex that lifted the village out of poverty in 2019 is the main source of income for Jiangjiaping, which in 2020 registered a net income per capita of close to 10,000 yuan, equivalent to the 1,400 dollars needed for a Chinese family to live with. dignity.

With the entry of these resources, roads were built and the basic needs of the population were met to improve the quality of life in the locality.

