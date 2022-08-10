Spain exceeds 5,000 new cases of monkeypox | News

The National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (Renave), attached to the Spanish Ministry of Health, reported on Tuesday that the Iberian country accumulates at least 5,162 new positive cases of monkeypox, 585 more than the previous week.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Spain issues measures to regulate water consumption after drought

The cases have been reported so far in 17 autonomous communities, with Madrid and Catalonia registering the highest rates of contagion, with 1,817 and 1,636, respectively.

The entity specified that Andalusia has reported a total of 632 infections, followed by the Valencian Community with 311, the Basque Country 153, the Canary Islands 126, the Balearic Islands 134, Galicia 78, Aragon 50, Asturias 49, Castilla y León 48, Castilla-La Mancha. 40, Murcia 31, Extremadura 21, Cantabria 19, Navarra 13 and La Rioja with four.

Spain ���� just reported their monkeypox update:

Catalonia: +78 (1,636)

Andalusia: +28 (651)

Basque Country: +23 (153)

Valencian: +19 (311)

Other: +22

Total added cases: +170

Total cases in Spain: 5,449

— Monkeypoxtally (@Monkeypoxtally)

August 9, 2022

The Spanish health entity released a first update of the investigation “Indigenous cases of Viruela del Mono (Monkeypox/MPX) in Spain. Rapid risk assessment’, under the responsibility of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies”, where ensures that infections behave as in other countries where the disease is not endemic, “fundamentally in the context of sexual intercourse or in other situations of continued and prolonged physical contact of a non-sexual nature.”

The study also specifies that the infections in women, children and the elderly were due to the fact that they were contacts of confirmed cases; and although it indicates that the current sustained transmission must be controlled to prevent the spread of the disease to vulnerable groups, it indicates that “the probability of transmission is considered low for the general population at the present time.”

�� NEW CASE REPORTED ��

�� Location: Spain

✅ Confirmed: 09.08.2022

�� Source:

— MonkeyPox-Bot (Live Case Tracking) (@MonkeyPoxBot)

August 9, 2022

However, the research indicates that it is uncertain how the current monkeypox outbreak will evolve in Spain, and stresses that its success will depend on the recommendations that the population at risk complies with and the availability of the vaccine, which “both in Spain as worldwide is scarce, due to the difficulties of its manufacture”.

The report also states that it is theoretically possible that rodents or squirrels are intermediate hosts of monkeypox and transmit it to humans, but so far there is no evidence that domestic animals or livestock have been affected by the disease.

Likewise, any person who comes into contact with lesions on the skin, mucous membranes or body fluids of someone infected is at risk of contracting the disease, which is why the Spanish Ministry of Health urges that the measures aimed at controlling the outbreak be followed. , such as early detection of cases, isolation, follow-up of contacts and follow-up of the vaccination strategy.

In this sense, the Spanish Ministry of Health stated that it is important to characterize the dynamics of the outbreak in order to modify the transmission models, and specify the profiles of the populations at greatest risk in order to change the protocols.

This day Europe reported at least 12,140 cases of monkeypox, and the rest of the world 13,336 confirmed. The United States (USA) heads the list of countries, with 8,934 infections.

The Spanish health portfolio specifies that the cases diagnosed in Spain with monkeypox and the rest of the countries where it is not endemic are mild, with low lethality and hospital admissions.

Study results in Madrid and Barcelona

The Fight Against Infections Foundation reported on this day the results of an observational study in hospitals in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which showed that about 40 percent of patients with monkeypox suffer complications during the evolution of the disease.

The research was published in the British medical journal The Lancet, and took as samples 181 positive patients for monkeypox from the Spanish hospitals 12 de Octubre, Germans Trias-Fundació Lluita contra les Infeccions and Vall d’Hebron, with the participation from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The study confirms the classic symptomatology of monkeypox, with emphasis on skin lesions, but shows other previously unreported complications such as proctitis, tonsillar ulceration, edema in the male sexual organ, and abscesses.

The lesions found in the people analyzed indicate that airborne infection seems “less relevant than contagion by direct contact”, which is why the researchers refer that direct skin-to-skin contact is the dominant factor of transmission.

They also stress that the incubation period is seven days, so they suggest the use of pre-exposure vaccines in high-risk groups.

Medical treatment was applied to 70 patients, to reduce pain derived from the symptoms described, and at least three people were hospitalized.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source