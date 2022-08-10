Monkeypox cases in the US triple in 15 days | News

Cases of monkeypox in the United States (USA) tripled in just 15 days, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.

The CDC stated that this Monday 1,424 cases were registered in the country, the highest number in a single day since the start of the outbreak.

Until this Monday, the US was the country with the highest number of confirmed monkeypox patients in the world with 8,934, a figure that must have increased due to the lack of screening tests.

To date, the US has about 30 percent of the world‘s total cases, more than 30,189, and experts predict a worsening in numbers due to the start of the new school year.

In May of this year, the United States recorded the first case of monkeypox related to the recent outbreak of the disease that affects dozens of countries on all continents.

At the same time, the CDC recommends vaccination against the condition for people who have been associated with patients infected with monkeypox, as well as those who are at increased risk of exposure to the disease.

Likewise, last week, the director of these entities, Rochelle Walensky, asserted that it is estimated that at least 1,700,000 men had sexual relations with men in the country, and these are the ones who statistically show the greatest risk of being infected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted that the first outbreak of monkeypox outside of Africa was recorded in 2003 in the US and was then related to infected prairie dogs, which had had contact with Gambian rats and African dwarf dormouse imported from Ghana.

