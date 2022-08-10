Forest fires leave three injured in southeastern France | News

The French authorities reported this Tuesday that the forest fires that affect the southeast of France have caused three firefighters to be injured; while the residents of the region were evacuated.

In this sense, the fire started last Friday in the Diois mountains in the Drome department, it has not yet been possible to put out.

According to local media, the incident affected 180 hectares, before which 240 firefighters were mobilized for operations aimed at controlling the fires.

In another, the fire department of the area specified that due to the influence of the winds, the flames are spreading towards houses located downhill.

“The flames were a few hundred meters away, the gendarmes and firefighters came to tell us that we had to evacuate and we all had to leave during the night,” recalled the owner of an inn, Gabin Castro.

It is worth specifying that the additional forest fires broke out last Monday in the departments of Lozere and Aveyron; where more than 700 hectares of land were razed and 3,000 people had to be evacuated.





