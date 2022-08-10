Japanese Prime Minister renews his government cabinet | News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet for the first time on Wednesday due to falling approval ratings for his government.

Fumio Kishida renewed a total of 19 posts in his Cabinet, in which Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno remain in office.

Among the changes, the replacement of the Minister of Defense stands out, to which Yasukazu Hamada returns, a position he held between September 2008 and 2009 under the brief Executive led by Taro Aso.

They also repeat in the Cabinet as Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare, Katsunobu Kato, who left the Cabinet with the arrival of Kishida.

Other names entering the Kishida Government include the representative of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), Taro Kono as Minister of Digital Affairs.

Kishida has also chosen to introduce another of his primary contenders, Sanae Takaichi, into his new Cabinet, who will be the Minister of State in charge of Economic Security.

The Japanese prime minister also appointed Yasutoshi Nishimura as the new head of Economy, Trade and Industry.

A total of nine ministers join Kishida’s Cabinet for the first time, including the new Minister of the Interior and Communications, Minoru Terada.

The reform of the Kishida Cabinet comes at a time marked by falling public support following an increase in covid cases and amid escalating tensions in Taiwan or the war in Ukraine.





