DONETSK, August 10 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk twice in half an hour, including using artillery of “NATO” caliber, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire said.

“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction: 14.40 (coincides with Moscow time) – the settlement of Krasnogorovka – the city of Donetsk (Kirov district): seven shells with a caliber of 152 mm were fired … 15.10 – the settlement of Netaylovo – g .Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky district): five shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the mission’s Telegram channel says.

July 14, 13:48 Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022 Which countries of the collective West armed UkraineAfter the Euromaidan, the consistent transformation of Ukraine into a springboard for confrontation with Russia began. NATO countries were actively pumping up Nezalezhnaya with weapons, trained the Ukrainian military under the pretext of cooperation in the defense sphere, and prepared Kyiv for a big war. Funds were allocated from their own budgets, sparing no expense. The amounts grew year by year.