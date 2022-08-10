Slovakia says it expects oil to arrive via Druzhba

PRAGUE, August 10 – RIA Novosti. Oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline will begin to flow into Slovakia on Wednesday, at about 17.00-18.00 (18.00-19.00 Moscow time), Anton Molnar, spokesman for the Bratislava refinery Slovnaft, told RIA Novosti.

“Oil deliveries via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia should resume on Wednesday. At about 17.00-18.00 (18.00-19.00 Moscow time), oil should arrive on the territory of Slovakia, at the linear production and dispatching station (LPDS) Budkovce. On Thursday In the morning, we expect the resumption of its receipts at our plant,” Molnar said.

16:12 Transneft resumed pumping via Druzhba to Hungary and Slovakia

The Hungarian company MOL and the Slovak plant Slovnaft agreed with the Ukrainian side to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline in the coming days, the Bratislava TV channel TA3 reported earlier on Wednesday. This became possible after, according to media reports, both companies made a payment for transit.

Transneft previously reported that Ukrtransnafta on August 4 stopped pumping oil from the Russian Federation through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline system to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as the Russian side cannot make a payment for transit under EU sanctions. Transneft also stated that it had notified all parties of the situation and was working on alternative payment options for services.

The Druzhba oil pipeline originates in the Samara region, passes through Bryansk and then branches into two sections: northern (through the territory of Belarus, Poland, Germany) and southern (through the territory of Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary).