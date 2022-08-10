Unicef ​​condemns the death of Palestinian minors due to Israeli repression | News

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) condemned on Wednesday the death of Palestinian children as a result of the Israeli repression in the occupied territories.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teenager

The last minor victims of the Zionist uniformed attacks were reported in the territories of Nablus and Hebron, with which there are 20 those killed in the West Bank so far this year 2022.

In this sense, the Unicef ​​office for Palestine expressed on the Twitter platform that every child has the right to life and not to be exposed to violence or repression.

قتل اليوم طفلان في #الضفة_الغربية . فتى يبلغ العمر العمر 16 عاماً في مدينة وفتى يبلغ من العمر 16 عاماً في مدينة. منذ بداية العام she قتل 20 طفلاً في الضفة الغربية. لكل الطفل الحق في الحياة والحماية وعدم تعريضه للعنف. #الطفل هو طفل

— UNICEF Palestine (@UNICEFpalestine)

August 9, 2022

To which they added that many children have been witnesses to this conflict for a long time, “they have only known wars, conflicts and violence. Most live with the long-term psychological impact on their mental health,” the agency said on its official website.

By the way, they called on the parties involved to do everything possible to prevent further violence. “Another conflict will only bring more suffering and more pain. It is necessary to find a lasting solution to this conflict,” they stressed.

In this sense, the Unicef ​​representative for Palestine, Lynn Hastings, carried out a visit to the Gaza Strip to witness and evaluate the recent impacts on children and their families after the missile offensive deployed by Israel on that territory.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Minister of Social Development, Ahmed Majdalani, denounced that the violations systematically practiced by Israel, in addition to leaving indisputable consequences on minors, deprive them of living safely and with access to their basic rights.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Zionist uniformed men killed 355 Palestinians and injured 16,500 others in 2021, including 87 minors, 60 women and 18 elderly people.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source