The head of Mali told Putin about efforts to stabilize the situation

“Assimi Goita gave a detailed description of the processes taking place in Mali, and also informed about the efforts of the country’s leadership aimed at stabilizing the situation and an uncompromising fight against terrorist groups,” the message says.

Recently, an active struggle against terrorist groups has been going on in Mali. In June, the military neutralized more than 60 jihadists in the center of the African state, where more than 130 people had previously died as a result of terrorist attacks. The targets of the attacks were the town of Gyalassagou in the Mopti region and the nearby settlements of Diaveli and Dessagou. In early August, according to Agence France-Presse, at least 17 soldiers and four civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in Tessit, in the border area between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.