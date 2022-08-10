World

Putin discussed with the head of Mali the supply of fertilizers and fuel from Russia

MOSCOW, August 10 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Transitional President of Mali Assimi Goita the possibility of supplying Russian food, fertilizers and fuel, the Kremlin press service reported.
“Issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and other areas were discussed. In particular, the subject of possible deliveries of Russian food, fertilizers and fuel to Mali was touched upon. It was agreed that the relevant Russian and Malian departments will intensify practical cooperation,” the report says.
Ambassador: equipment from Russia will be used in Mali to fight terrorism

