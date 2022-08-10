MOSCOW, August 10 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region, together with United Russia humanitarian centers, have prepared backpacks with school supplies for first-graders by September 1, said the head of the regional administration, Vitaly Ganchev.

“Dear parents of first-graders, the administration of the Kharkiv region, with the help of United Russia, those humanitarian centers that operate in our region, have prepared backpacks for your children with the necessary stationery that your children need to enter the school year,” he said. Ganchev in the video in the Telegram channel of the press service of the regional administration.

He noted that in order to receive school supplies, parents of first-graders need to contact the department of education or the educational institution at the place of residence.

During a special operation in Ukraine, the forces of Russia and the LNR took control of part of the Kharkiv region. The administration of the Kharkiv region has created four district administrations in the controlled territories with administrative centers in the cities of Volchansk, Izyum, Kupyansk and the village of Kazachya Lopan. The region uses a dual-currency system – both the Ukrainian hryvnia and the Russian ruble are in use. Residents of these areas are paid one-time allowances.