SIMFEROPOL, August 10 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Crimean Parliament Committee on Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations, Yuri Gempel, called the words of Vladimir Zelensky about the return of control over Crimea “another zilch”, stressing that the peninsula is reliably fortified militarily and too tough for the Kyiv regime.

Earlier, Zelensky, during a video message, reiterated that Kyiv would definitely return Crimea under its control. According to him, Crimea “is Ukrainian” and Ukraine will never give it up. At the same time, Zelensky acknowledged that today it is impossible to say when Ukraine will regain the peninsula.

“Crimea is reliably fortified militarily and no one is tough, especially Ukrainian nationalists. No matter how brave Zelensky is, all his words and promises are just another zilch,” Hempel told RIA Novosti.

According to him, Ukraine has long abandoned the Crimea and uses the Crimean theme only to lure out the next western tranche, which can then be plundered.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol voted for joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its own, but temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv in this. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full accordance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the Crimea “finally closed.”