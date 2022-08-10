The Polish military began to master the American tanks Abrams

Earlier, Poland signed a contract for the purchase of 250 new American Abrams tanks. It is expected that deliveries will begin at the beginning of next year and will last until 2026. After the Polish military announced that they were buying an additional 116 used Abrams tanks from the United States, which would have to make up for the lack of armored vehicles that arose after the transfer of several hundred T-72 tanks to Ukraine. The first used Abrams have already arrived in Poland.