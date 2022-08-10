World

The Polish military began to master the American tanks Abrams

WARSAW, August 10 – RIA Novosti. The Polish military began to master the American Abrams tanks, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak, opening the exercises.
Earlier, Poland signed a contract for the purchase of 250 new American Abrams tanks. It is expected that deliveries will begin at the beginning of next year and will last until 2026. After the Polish military announced that they were buying an additional 116 used Abrams tanks from the United States, which would have to make up for the lack of armored vehicles that arose after the transfer of several hundred T-72 tanks to Ukraine. The first used Abrams have already arrived in Poland.
“The course has begun, the training has begun, which makes it possible to prepare, quickly train Polish soldiers and Polish technicians to service Abrams tanks in a short time,” Blaszczak said, solemnly opening the training.
“Our goal is that when the tanks arrive in service with the Polish Army, they can be served by trained soldiers. And so it will be. We expect to receive 116 Abrams tanks of the older version next year,” he added.
