Shipwreck in the Aegean Sea leaves dozens of migrants missing | News

Off the Greek island of Karpathos, in the Aegean Sea, a migrant boat that left the Turkish coast capsized early Wednesday and according to the Hellenic Coast Guard “at least 50” people are missing.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They detain more than 300 Haitian migrants en route to the US.

The reports offered by the migrants themselves show that there were about 80 people on board (including Afghans, Iraqis and Iranians), 29 of whom were rescued.

Since midnight, a search and rescue operation for migrants has been underway in the maritime area 70 kilometers south of Rhodes. Searches are hampered by the strong prevailing winds in the area.

Two Coast Guard lifeboats, a Navy ship, three floating boats and a helicopter operate in the operation to collect migrants from the sea. H

According to those rescued, they had left Antalya, Türkiye, bound for Italy two days ago, and their ship was in a difficult position in that area, as 50 km/h winds prevailed.

A small number of migrants during the raid were wearing life jackets, while the rest were not. In the maritime zone of the investigations, which are in full development, the west-northwest winds predominate.

The operation, which takes place in international waters and within the Greek search and rescue area of ​​responsibility, is coordinated by the Coast Guard’s Unified Search and Rescue Coordination Center.

The Mediterranean Sea is the scene of frequent shipwrecks of migrants from Africa and Asia Minor, given the refusal of European countries to coordinate a plan to prevent disorderly migration.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source