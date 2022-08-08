Death toll rises to 15 in Gaza after Israeli bombing | News

Israeli occupation forces expand their offensive against the Islamic Jihad movement, announcing the arrest of 19 Resistance members in the occupied West Bank, while launching new attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Israel attacks Gaza and kills at least 10 Palestinians

Israeli forces continue to attack the Strip with shelling that has left 15 people dead, including a five-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman and a commander of a Palestinian armed group, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

One hundred twenty-five Palestinians were injured, the ministry added in a statement.

The attacks began this Friday with the assassination by Israel of a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander.

Among the Israeli bombardments, one of them destroyed several residential buildings throughout the Gaza Strip, sending huge clouds of smoke and debris into the air.

A five-story building belonging to the Khalifa family near the al-Amal hotel in western Gaza City was razed to the ground. No casualties have yet been reported.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced that they had attacked Israeli cities and military sites with a series of rockets and mortar shells.

“Al-Quds Brigades attacked Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion airport, Ashdod, Beersheba, Ashkelon, Netivot and Sderot with 60 missiles in response to the Israeli shelling of Gaza,” the group said on its Telegram channel.





