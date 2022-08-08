At least 700 Spaniards are evacuated after forest fire | News

The Ministry of Rural Environment of Galicia Spain reported this Saturday that the forest fire unleashed last Thursday in the parish of Cures, in the Galician municipality of Boiro, in the province of La Coruña, has devastated 1,750 hectares.

In this sense, the local authorities specified that the incident caused the eviction of at least 700 people from the adjoining municipalities between the last hours of last Friday and the early hours of this morning, mainly from the Ría de Arosa campsite.

Also, the Ministry of Rural Environment of Galicia specified that 250 people spent the night in nearby sports halls, enabled to accommodate the displaced.

Given the situation, the mayor of the affected town of A Pobra, Xosé Lois Piñero, expressed the hope that the firefighters would manage to control the fire before nightfall.

It is worth specifying that fires have been registered in other parts of the autonomous community of Galicia, affecting the provinces of Pontevedra and Orense.

Since January of this year, forest fires in Spain have destroyed more than 220,000 hectares, according to estimates from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).





