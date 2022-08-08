Death toll from Israeli offensive in Gaza rises to 24 | News

The new Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip has left until this Saturday a balance of 24 Palestinians dead, including six children, while Zionist media blame the Islamic Jihad for an infanticide.

Palestinian sources assure that the bombardments along the Strip have caused progressive human and material damage, without any sign of a ceasefire appearing.

Speaking to the press, the spokesman for the local Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, denounced that 24 people have died and more than 200 were injured by attacks with drones, helicopters and fighter planes launched the day before by Israel.

The body of a woman and her child are found under the rubble of a building bombed by Israel in Rafah, Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Oq2ZcZxVnT

For their part, Tel Aviv sources assure that the death of four children was caused by the failed launch of an Islamic Jihad rocket, as they claim not to have carried out operations on the Jabalia refugee camp, the site of the event.

It is estimated that so far the militias have launched more than 360 rockets against Israeli territory in response to the new aggression, while acknowledging that Tayseer Al-Jabari, head of the northern section of the Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Jihad.

The shelling has also destroyed 650 homes, 45 of them completely, according to a report by Salama Maarouf, head of the Government Information Office in Gaza.

Tel Aviv reported the mobilization of some 25,000 members of its security forces, ready to maneuver for a week or more.

The Israeli “preventive offensive” that began on Friday is the most serious escalation of violence in the region since the one that took place in May 2021, when more than 250 Palestinians were killed.





