Security Council members call for meeting over attacks on Gaza | News

At least five members of the UN Security Council on Saturday requested a meeting of the body for next Monday in the face of recent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip that have caused more than 30 Palestinian deaths.

Death toll from Israeli offensive in Gaza rises to 24

The representation of the United Arab Emirates together with China, France, Ireland and Norway presented a request to hold a meeting of the Council to discuss the current situation in the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

In the petition, the United Arab Emirates stressed the need to restore calm in the Gaza Strip, reduce the escalation of violence and preserve the lives of Palestinian civilians.

���� The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on August 8 in connection with the escalation of tensions around the #Loop Strip, most probably.

The meeting was requested by the UAE, China, France, Ireland and Norway.

— George A. Hamalian (@gahamalian)

August 7, 2022

The director of the Strategic Communications Department of the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), said that the UAE expresses its concern about the current escalation and asks to exercise maximum restraint to avoid being dragged into new levels of violence and instability.

The clashes between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) marked their second day on Saturday, with no signs of a ceasefire and an incessant increase in casualties, which rose to 32 Palestinian dead, including six children and more of 220 wounded.

Israel killed 6 Palestinian children in the last 30 hours in the Gaza Strip:

-Alaa Qaddoum, 5 years old

-Ahmad Alnairab, 11 years old

-Momen Alnairab, 5 years old

-Mohammed Hassouna, 14 years old

– Khalil Abu Hamads, 17 years old

-Hazem Salem, 12 years old. pic.twitter.com/oDX5IOV1NV

– Palestine Today ���� (@HoyPalestina)

August 6, 2022

The most serious incident of the day on Saturday took place in the city of Jabalia, in northern Gaza, where at least five Palestinian children and one adult were killed.

The YIP counted six of its deceased members, including Taysir al Jabari, its number two in Gaza, leader of its armed wing in the central and northern areas of the Palestinian enclave.

The recent Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip has become the most serious spike in violence in the area since the escalation of violence in 2021.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



