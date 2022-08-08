Add 41 dead after Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip | News

At least 41 people, including 15 children and six women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israeli occupation forces launched a series of bombardments and raids on Palestinian militia members on Friday, which also included the West Bank.

The Israeli government warned that the offensive could last a week in one of the most violent phases recorded since 2021, when the Hebrew army killed more than 260 Palestinians in 11 days and more than 2,000 were injured.

Now this Sunday Israeli aircraft targeted a house in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll since the start of the Israeli aggression to 41, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry said in an update that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has reached 32, including six children and four women, while the number of injured has risen to 265.

On Saturday night, Palestinian Civil Defense teams managed to recover the bodies of a woman and her child from inside a house that was bombed by Israeli occupation warplanes in the Al-Sha`out camp in Rafah, south from the Gaza Strip.

Israel halted planned transportation of fuel to Gaza shortly before launching its attacks, crippling the territory’s only power plant and reducing electricity supply to about four hours a day.

The Palestinian presidency has strongly condemned the dangerous Israeli escalation against the Gaza Strip, which has so far resulted in the death of 32 Palestinians and the injury of almost 250 more.

He also condemned the Israeli escalation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem by allowing Jewish extremist groups to storm the holy site and perform Talmudic rituals there.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said that “the persistent Israeli aggression, whether on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Gaza Strip, Jenin and other Palestinian cities and towns, crosses all red lines and represents an Israeli attempt of propelling the situation to further escalation and tension.”

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose two commanders were killed in the airstrikes, has fired dozens of rockets at Israel in response.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) group, which rules the Gaza Strip, said the militants are “united” in the battle and will not remain silent.





