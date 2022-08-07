Four cargo ships with grains sailed from Ukrainian ports | News

Four cargo ships, which transport grain, set sail this Sunday from two Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, as part of an agreement to unblock maritime exports from that European country.

Another three grain ships leave from Ukraine

The four vessels were loaded with nearly 170,000 tons of corn and other food, Ukraine’s port authority said on Facebook.

“The second convoy with Ukrainian deliveries has just left the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk: three ships from Chornomorsk and one from Odessa,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said on Telegram.

The second caravan of ships transporting grain from Ukraine arrived at the shores of Istanbul on Saturday –xhtxs.cn/ylvpic.twitter.com/aYyHCIxc1o

According to the ministry, these are the four freighters “Mustafa Necati”, “Star Helena”, “Glory” and “Riva Wind” and they have “about 170,000 tons of goods” on board.

The resumption of grain exports is being supervised by a Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations Organization (UN) personnel work.

The United Nations and Türkiye negotiated the deal last month after warnings of possible outbreaks of famine in parts of the world due to the disruption of grain shipments from Ukraine that had reduced supplies and spiked prices.

On Saturday, a foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war began in February to be loaded with grain, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

“We are gradually moving to higher volumes of work. We plan to secure the capacity of the ports to handle at least 100 vessels per month in the near future,” he stated on Facebook.

Before Russia’s special military operation last February in Ukraine, the two countries accounted for almost a third of world wheat exports.





