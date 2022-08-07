Palestine and Israel agree to cease hostilities in Gaza | News

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced this Sunday that a ceasefire with Israel mediated by Egypt had been reached, after three days of exchanges of fire that left at least 43 dead – all Palestinians – and more than 300 wounded.

“Just a short time ago, the text of the ceasefire agreement was agreed,” reported Mohamad al Hindi, who heads the Islamic Jihad political department in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt began mediation work between the Israeli side and the Palestinian militia in the framework of a series of bombings by the occupying forces in Gaza due to an alleged threat to the security of the Hebrew regime.

Israel killed 6 Palestinian children in the last 30 hours in the Gaza Strip:

-Alaa Qaddoum, 5 years old

-Ahmad Alnairab, 11 years old

-Momen Alnairab, 5 years old

-Mohammed Hassouna, 14 years old

– Khalil Abu Hamads, 17 years old

-Hazem Salem, 12 years old. pic.twitter.com/oDX5IOV1NV

– Palestine Today ���� (@HoyPalestina)

August 6, 2022

“A moment ago an agreement was reached on the text of the Egyptian truce agreement that includes a commitment to work for the release of two prisoners, (Bassem) al Sadi and (Jalil) Awawdeh,” explained a leader of Islamic Jihad, Mohammad al Hindi, in a message picked up by the Israeli press.

Al Sadi was the head of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank and was arrested last week in Jenin. Awawdeh is also in Israeli custody.

As announced by Jihad, the ceasefire will enter into force tonight at 11:30 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT) and among the conditions are the relaxation of the Israeli blockade on Gaza, the entry of fuel for the reactivation of the power plant and the release of an important member of the group arrested a few days ago by Israel.

A few hours before the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the objectives of Operation Dawn, which his country began last Friday in the Gaza Strip, as “achieved.”

For its part, the office of the head of government reported that Lapid visited the military district in the south of the country, as well as the area on the border with the Gaza Strip.

In addition, together with the Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, he held an operational meeting with the Chief of the Israeli Army General Staff, Aviv Kochavi.

At least 41 Palestinians have died since Friday as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, including 15 minors, and another 311 have been injured, health authorities reported today.

So far, around 900 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.





