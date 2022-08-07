“When will he leave?” The Germans were furious after Melnik’s new words about the Nazis

MOSCOW, August 7 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German edition Readers of the German edition Die Welt outraged by the new interview of the ex-Ambassador of Ukraine in Berlin, Andriy Melnyk, in which he again mentioned the accomplice of the Nazis Stepan Bandera and said that many people “are not yet ready to discuss his personality in detail.”

Many users were furious after such a statement, urging Melnik to get out of the country as soon as possible and stop giving comments to the press.

“Bandera was a henchman of Hitler and killed hundreds of thousands of people. Does this idiot want to say something else about him?” — wrote a commentator.

“I’ll be brief: the one who worships a fascist is a fascist himself,” the second supported.

“Yes, there is nothing to discuss here. Bandera has long been given the right verdict,” said a third.

“Why can’t you just boycott Melnyk? He, like many in the German government, glorifies the Ukrainian Nazis and the disenfranchised Kyiv regime. It’s a shame with what political blindness they act here in Germany,” the user complained.

“God, I can’t believe he still can’t calm down,” another reader got angry.

“When will the day come when he will already leave Germany?” asked another.

“Go back home and don’t you dare look back on the way,” the user advised.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the dismissal of Andriy Melnyk, Ambassador to Germany, whose statements have repeatedly caused a stir. Thus, the diplomat compared German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “offended liver sausage” (he later expressed regret over these words), and in June he was criticized because of statements about Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera. Melnik in one of his interviews called the Nazi accomplice a “freedom fighter” to whom the laws were not written, and denied his involvement in the murders of the Polish population.