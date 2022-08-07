Tel Aviv asked planes preparing to land to stay in the air

TEL AVIV, August 7 – RIA Novosti. Planes preparing to land at Ben Gurion International Airport have been asked to stay in the air amid the shelling of Tel Aviv, according to the KAN television and radio company.

According to the TV and radio company, the passengers of the planes preparing to take off were disembarked; the planes coming in for landing were ordered to stay in the air.

Earlier Sunday night, sirens warning of a possible rocket attack sounded in Tel Aviv and several other cities in the center of the country.

The Israeli army launched Operation Dawn on Friday against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear. The Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” confirmed the death of one of the commanders of its military wing, Taysir al-Jabari, during an airstrike. Since Friday, day and night, air-raid signals have been sounding in the areas bordering Gaza and in some cities in the center of the country.