Islamic Jihad confirms truce with Israel

TEL AVIV, August 7 – RIA Novosti. The Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” confirmed the conclusion of a truce with Israel through the mediation of Egypt, reports Agence France-Presse.
Mohammed al-Hindi, a spokesman for the group, said that “some time ago” the parties reached an agreement on the details of the agreement. In particular, the document contains Cairo’s commitment to make efforts to release the detained leader Bassam al-Saadi.
Islamic Jihad leader Khaled al-Batsh clarified that the ceasefire will take effect at 23:30 local time (coincides with Moscow time).
This information was also confirmed in the press service of the Prime Minister of Israel, noting that the country reserves the right to use force in case of violation of the agreement.
At the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, after assessing the situation with the heads of law enforcement agencies, instructed to prepare for the continuation of hostilities.
On Sunday, Reuters reported, citing a source, that Tel Aviv had agreed to a truce in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the Islamic Jihad group put forward a condition for a ceasefire, demanding the release of leader Bassam al-Saadi, who was detained on suspicion of terrorism.
On August 5, the Israeli army launched an operation against the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip. Israeli military strikes targets in the enclave, air raid sirens are sounding in the country’s border areas and in some central cities. According to the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, according to the latest data, at least 41 people were killed as a result of shelling, about 311 were injured.
Moscow called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint and return to the ceasefire.
