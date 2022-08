Israeli Defense Minister instructed to prepare for the continuation of hostilities

The Israeli army launched Operation Dawn on Friday against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear. The Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” confirmed the death of one of the commanders of its military wing, Taysir al-Jabari, during an airstrike. Since Friday, day and night, air-raid signals have been sounding in the areas bordering Gaza and in some cities in the center of the country.