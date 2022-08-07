World
Israeli Defense Minister instructed to prepare for the continuation of hostilities
TEL AVIV, August 7 – RIA Novosti. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, after assessing the situation with the heads of security forces, instructed the security forces to prepare for the continuation of hostilities, the press service of the Defense Ministry said.
“Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently assessed the situation with senior security officials, including the army chief of staff, the director of the Mossad intelligence agency, the head of the Shin Bet and others. At the end of the meeting, Minister Gantz instructed the defense department to maintain combat readiness,” the agency said in a statement.
The Israeli army launched Operation Dawn on Friday against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear. The Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad” confirmed the death of one of the commanders of its military wing, Taysir al-Jabari, during an airstrike. Since Friday, day and night, air-raid signals have been sounding in the areas bordering Gaza and in some cities in the center of the country.
Israel says 950 rockets fired from Gaza since conflict escalated
Translation by RJ983
