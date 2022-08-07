Israeli Defense Minister instructed to prepare for the continuation of hostilities

TEL AVIV, August 7 – RIA Novosti. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, after assessing the situation with the heads of security forces, instructed the security forces to prepare for the continuation of hostilities, the press service of the Defense Ministry said.

“Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently assessed the situation with senior security officials, including the army chief of staff, the director of the Mossad intelligence agency, the head of the Shin Bet and others. At the end of the meeting, Minister Gantz instructed the defense department to maintain combat readiness,” the agency said in a statement.