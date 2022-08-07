Suspected killer of Guanajuato journalist arrested in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, August 7 – RIA Novosti. Guanajuato State Attorney’s Office Guanajuato State Attorney’s Office reported about the arrest of a suspect in the murder of the head of the news publication Tu Voz, Ernesto Mendez.

“The alleged perpetrator of the murder of journalist Ernesto “N” and three others in San Luis de la Paz has been detained,” the regional prosecutor’s office said on its Twitter blog.

The massacre took place on August 3 at Ernesto Mendez’s family bar. It was reported about a group of people who opened fire.

The human rights organization Articulo 19 called on the Attorney General’s Office and the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Free Speech to consider journalistic activity as a motive for this murder – Mendez received repeated threats.

According to Articulo 19, 13 journalists were killed in Mexico in 2022, nine of these killings were linked to the professional activities of the dead.